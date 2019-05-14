98.5 The Beat
Clear bag policy in effect for Ariana Grande concert May 17th
Spread the word
Univision,May 14, 2019 – 10:27 AM EDT
If you're planning on going to the Ariana Grande concert on May 17th, the AT&T Center wants those to know that a clear bag policy is in effect.
Those attending are permitted to bring one clear bag either plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag measuring up to 12" x 12" x 6".
Wallets will be allowed, however wristlets and opaque pouches will not be permitted. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items but will be thoroughly inspected.
Fans can make their own clear bag by putting their belongings in a one-gallon plastic freezer bag or buy an officially license Sweetener World Tour clear bag merchandise.