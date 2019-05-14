Clear bag policy in effect for Ariana Grande concert May 17th

If you're planning on going to the Ariana Grande concert on May 17th, the AT&T Center wants those to know that a clear bag policy is in effect.

Those attending are permitted to bring one clear bag either plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag measuring up to 12" x 12" x 6".

Wallets will be allowed, however wristlets and opaque pouches will not be permitted. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items but will be thoroughly inspected.