Ciara performed in Central Park Friday morning

Ciara just performed at Central Park in New York City for the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series. Cici dropped some of her songs straight off of her Beauty Marks album, with one of the singles being "Thinkin Bout You."

Ciara and her dance squad continued with "Set" and "Level Up" before throwing it back with her 2004 debut single "Goodies."









Ciara is also making moves with her education. She recently announced her acceptance to Harvard's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program.

"I always dreamt of going to college, but by God's grace, my music career took me on a patch that I'm so thankful for. Words cannot describe my exitement!" Ciara stated in an Instagram post on May 20th.