Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson reboot 'Saw' franchise with new film

Lionsgate is bringing back the "Saw" franchise by releasing the trailer for the ninth film, Spiral.

The film stars both actors Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Rock's character is a police detective and was investigating a string of murders that target cops.

Lionsgate released the synopsis as: “A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in ‘Spiral,’ the terrifying new chapter from the book of ‘Saw.’ Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock) and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

It wasn't revealed that Jigsaw, who is played by Tobin Bell, will return to this series. However there will not be a shortage of gruesome scenes, sharp and pointy objects in this film. Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who had directed both Saw II, III and IV will be directing Spiral.