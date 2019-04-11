98.5 The Beat
Chris Browns drops "Back to Love" music video
Univision,Apr 11, 2019 – 12:05 PM EDT
Chris Brown just delivered his long awaited single "Back to Love".
The visuals were shot in Paris, the city of Love in January. The video shows Brown leaving his apartment and a gang of paparazzi wait outside snapping photos of the R&B artist and he gets into a car waiting outside. He then tells his driver to take him to the river. The driver stops in front of what appears to be a portal. Brown hops out and heads near the glowing orb on the ground and then is transported to the same spot but starts dancing and singing.