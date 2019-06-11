Chris Brown announces INDIGOAT Tour

World class entertainer and global music icon Chris Brown has just announced he will be hitting the streets for his upcoming INDIGOAT Tour. Breezy will be bringing along some of the hottest names in hip-hop such as Yella Beezy, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, and Joyner Lucas.

This tour follows the previous year's tour Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour.

Chris Brown will be hitting up San Antonio on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 stopping at the AT&T Center.

CB puts on a high energy performance complete with his signature moves and strong vocals that will get the audience pumped. The 30-year-old will also be showcasing some new songs in his tour.