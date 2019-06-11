Chris Brown announces INDIGOAT Tour
Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas and Yella Beezy also will be performing live
Univision,Jun 11, 2019 – 12:08 PM EDT
World class entertainer and global music icon Chris Brown has just announced he will be hitting the streets for his upcoming INDIGOAT Tour. Breezy will be bringing along some of the hottest names in hip-hop such as Yella Beezy, Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, and Joyner Lucas.
This tour follows the previous year's tour Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour.
Chris Brown will be hitting up San Antonio on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 stopping at the AT&T Center.
CB puts on a high energy performance complete with his signature moves and strong vocals that will get the audience pumped. The 30-year-old will also be showcasing some new songs in his tour.
Tickets to the show go on sale to the general public on beginning on Friday, June 14 at 12 noon at LiveNation.com