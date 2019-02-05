Choppa performed in New Orleans for "Anti-Bowl"

On February 3, 2019, New Orleans Saints fans gathered in the streets of New Orleans to throw a big party to boycott the biggest game in the NFL.

It was to no surprise that New Orleans rappers would be in attendance with the thousands upon thousands of fans. People in New Orleans had thrown a "No Call Funeral & Second Line" parade on the River Front.

New Orleans native Choppa had performed the classic song "Choppa Style" in front of a crowd on the street and they went wild.





A few weeks ago, the Saints were playing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Conference Finals in the Superdome when the referees didn't call a pass interference along with helmet-to-helmet contact that apparently changed the outcome of the game with the Rams winning and going to the big bowl game in Atlanta.