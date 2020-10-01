Check out DJ Khaled's new diamond chain gift from Drake
Oct 1, 2020
As a tribute to their success for their collaboration singles of both "POPSTAR" and Greece", Drake showed his gratitude and thanks to DJ Khaled with a custom iced-out necklace. The necklace features a custom of Drake's OVO owl mascot that is merging with DJ Khaled's key and lion head symbols.
"This gift means so much to me" said Khaled.
"THANK YOU @champagnepapi for this beautiful gift 🎁! Luv forever !🦉🔑 🦁 #WETHEBEST #OVO
Luv always KHALED KHALED"
