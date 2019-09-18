Chance the Rapper taps En Vogue for a live performance of "I Got You"
Beach vibes
Univision,Sep 18, 2019 – 12:12 PM EDT
While Chance the Rapper pushed his tour back for family reasons, he still made some time to stop by the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in Hollywood to talk about his latest album, Kanye West's upcoming album and his dream of being one of the world's famous comedians.
Chano was the featured musical guest for JKL performing "I Got You" with En Vogue and Kierra Sheard along with the Future Kingz on a colorful beachy set.
Chance was sporting a life guard uniform complimenting the tropical setting along with Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron and Maxine Jones getting in on the action sporting beach attire.