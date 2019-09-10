Chance the Rapper pushes concert dates back to care for family

Chance the Rapper is a family man. The rapper carefully considered what is best for him and his family and he had to push back "The Big Day tour to 2020.

Chance the Rapper will now be making a tour stop with our neighbors up north in Austin on January 23rd at the Frank Erwin Center. Tickets will be on sale at TexasBoxOffice.com

“We congratulate Chance on the birth of his daughter and support him while he takes time to be with his family. We are thrilled to welcome him back on the road in 2020.” – Live Nation