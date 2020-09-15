Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina

Chadwick Boseman died on August 28th after fighting a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman had kept his medical condition under major wraps.

According to the Associated Press, the death certificate states that Boseman passed away from "multiple organ failure", with the underlying cause to be of colon cancer.

Boseman was laid to rest in his home state of South Carolina on September 3, 2020 at the Welfare Baptist Church in Belton, SC. This burial site is about 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson. A day later after receiving the sad news of his death, Boseman's hometown held a public memorial with a screening of Black Panther afterwards.

James Brown's daughter and Boseman's pastor were among the speakers at the memorial service held at the Anderson Civic Center Amphitheater.

We will always remember you, Chadwick Boseman.