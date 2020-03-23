Celebrities participate in "Something New" family video challenge

Celebrities are spending more time with their families that we are all self isolating. A new wave of videos are taking over Tik Tok and social media with every member of their family participating. They set up a camera that faces their family from tallest to smallest, some did it the opposite but still are fun to watch. From Jennifer Lopez's family to LeBron James' we all can enjoy seeing this. Maybe you would want to make a video with your family. Just play the song "Something New" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Ty Dolla $ign on Tik Tok.