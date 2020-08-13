Catch the St. Jude Music Gives: Together on August 13
Press here to react
Our friends at St. Jude are holding a free virtual event that invites everyone to help highlight the lifesaving mission of their hospital. [[ WATCH HERE ]]
Check out entertainment on different virtual stages featuring chefs, musicians, and St. Jude patients.
Also, if you can make a contribution online to help our friends who need it the most during this difficult time.
The event takes place August 13th at 4pm central time.
Hope Stage: Pop and R&B
- Host: Zach Sang
- Performing: Jason Mraz, Luis Fonsi, Anthony Hamilton, Abir, AJ Rafael
- Supporter Message: Jon McLaughlin
- A cooking segment with Chef Lorena Garcia and also a segment with Carly, a former St. Jude patient.
Amor Stage: Regional Mexican & Spanish Pop
- Host: Omar and Argelia
- Performing: Luis Fonsi, Natalia Jiménez, La Energía Norteña, Jon Secada
- Supporter Message: Chef Adrianne Calvo
- Cooking segment: Chef Yisus, Chef Lorena Garcia
Kindness Stage: St. Jude Moments
- Hosts: Joel & Lindsey Alsup
- Performing: Seal, Abir, Cash Cash, MAJOR, Mali Music
- Supporter Message: Darius Rucker, Coco Quinn & JD McCrary, Cathy & Patrick Warburton, Pepa
- Cooking segment: Carly, a former St. Jude patient
There will also be a County, Rock and Gospel stage as well.
Press here to react