Cassie is expecting baby with boyfriend Alex Fine

Casandra Elizabeth Ventura or better known as Cassie is expecting a new baby with her boyfriend Alex Fine. A source close to the couple said that the 32-year-old R&B songstress is "preggers by her new boo."

Cassie first dated Fine, a physical trainer following her decade long relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs. Fine and Cassie first met while training and their romantic encounter went public in December.

The pair aren't shy about their relationship on social media. On Valentines Day, Fine wrote a heartfelt message saying "Happy Valentines Day. Thanks for not throwing away my Crocs and not getting mad when I eat all your food if you leave it in the fridge longer than 5min."

Last fall, Diddy and Cassie had announced their breakup. Cassie has yet to make a public announcement about her pregnancy.