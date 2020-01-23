'Carpool Karaoke' with Justin Bieber isn't what you think it is
Now can we say "car-pull karaoke"?
James Corden has done "Carpool Karaoke" with tons of musicians. But now, someone posted video of the latest session and we're all disappointed. It looks like the SUV that Corden picks up his musical guests in is actually on a trailer pulled by a truck.
Once again, Hollywood tricks us.
It's probably safer because during this filming session, Cordon doesn't have his hands on the steering wheel.
Here's the full video