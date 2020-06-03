Carole Baskin was awarded 'Tiger King' zoo

The Nexflix documentary is heating up some more.

Monday, a judge had ruled in favor of Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue Corporation in a lawsuit from the Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC that was once owned by Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage or better known as Mr. Joe Exotic.

The court order gave Baskin control of the 16-acres of property in Garvin County, Oklahoma which has been home to large Tigers and other large cats. Jeff Lowe had been managing the property in Joe's absence.

The order states that GWDG, LLC must vacate the land within 120 days and all of the zoo animals from Zoo Land must be removed. Baskin took possession of several cabins and vehicles that were part of the property as well.

It was reported that Joe Exotic had over 200 big cats at his zoo in Oklahoma.

Baskin currently runs her animal sanctuary in Florida and has been in a constant feud with Joe for many, many years. Joe had claimed that Baskin was trying to destroy his business with campaign videos she had posted on her popular YouTube channel and various social media outlets. Baskin had said that Joe was abusing his animals and had used tigers for profit.

Last year, Joe was convicted for the plot in a murder for hire against Baskin and is now serving a 22-year sentence at the FMC Fort Worth.