Cardi B gives offset half a million dollars for his birthday
That's 500 g's!
Univision,Dec 16, 2019 – 11:47 AM EST
While Cardi B is raking in all of the cash from her shows and films, she felt in the giving spirit. She gifted her husband Offset, $500,000 in cold hard cash that was put in the fridge.
"So, you know everyone says that you have every car, every jewelry, every show. What else can I get someone that has everything? The fridge!" Cardi B said to Offset on his birthday.
WARNING: The video contains strong language, viewer discretion advised.
Offset didn't know what to say after revealing what was in the fridge. "Don't expect no Christmas gift from me." Cardi said while filming.