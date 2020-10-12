Cardi B's birthday got steamy in Las Vegas
Gave Offset a kiss he'll never forget
By: Univision,Oct 12, 2020 – 12:40 PM EDT
React
New!
Press here to react
Comparte
It's been nearly a month since Cardi B has filed a divorce with Offset for "irreconcilable differences'. That didn't stop her from having a fun time in Las Vegas celebrating her 28th birthday party Saturday. The WAP rapper and Migos' Offset were seen exchanging a passionate kiss outside of a nightclub after partying with Megan Thee Stallion and DJ SpinKing.
Here's some of the pics and video that The Beat found on the web.
In the video below, Cardi B thanks her pal Kylie Jenner for the $20k powder blue Birkin bag that she got in the mail.
React
Comparte