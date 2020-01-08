Cardi B wants to become a citizen of Nigeria

Cardi B posted on Twitter that she wants to seek Nigerian citizenship. That one tweet sparked a feud between her fans in West Africa countries of Nigeria and Ghana.

Her tweet came after the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani which set the tensions in the Middle East at an all time high.

Cardi got political in a response by saying: "Naaaaa these memes are f***in but s**t ain’t no joke ! Specially being from New York .Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.," the 27-year-old tweeted.

In light of the post, Twitter users were replying with their own experiences to give advice to the rapper.



