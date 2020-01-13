Cardi B to focus on education and perhaps run for Congress
Cardi B posted in a tweet on Sunday, saying: "I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table."
Univision,Jan 13, 2020 – 10:44 AM EST
Do you think she can do it and have a chance at running for the United States Congress?
Earlier, B said that she wanted to move away from the United States and wanted to be a Nigerian citizen.