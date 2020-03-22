Cardi B thinks that celebrities are paid to say they have coronavirus

Rapper Cardi B isn't believing these celebrities who have contracted the coronavirus.

Celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Kevin Durant, Sean Payton, and Andy Cohen to name a few have announced that they are recovering from the virus. Rapper Drake self quarantined himself because he was around Kevin Durant but turns out that he had tested negative.

Cardi went to her Instagram live to express her concerns with her own conspiracy theory about the pandemic outbreak.

She started going off around the five minute mark on the video.

“Let’s say if I have the coronavirus right now. How am I supposed to know I got it because sometimes I be like, ‘If y’all have a cough, you have it,'” she said. “But then I be seeing these basketball players say like, ‘Yeah, I have the coronavirus, but I don’t got no symptoms.’ So how the fuck am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it? Y’all ni**as is playing with me. That’s my problem right there.”

Cardi also is thinking that celebrities are getting paid to tell the world that they have the coronavirus. So she says in the video that she wants to get paid too. Cardi also wanted to know when the quarantine is going to be finished because she really wants to go to New York.

Watch the video below

WARNING: This video contains explicit language



