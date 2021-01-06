Cardi B tells her fans that she doesn't let her daughter listen to 'WAP'

Cardi B is reminding her fans that the music she makes is for adults only. The "WAP" singer faced backlash for keeping her daughter away from her hit single.

B explained in a series of tweets that were put out Monday explaining that the song is not appropriate for young children.

The controversy all began when Cardi was listening to her single "WAP" during a Christmas livestream and then her daughter, Kulture entered the room. That's when Cardi said "No" a few times and then shut off the song.

After that people were tweeting about how Cardi turned off the song when her daughter was present.





WARNING: The posts shown below is not intended for all ages.

Twitter user @Mo_fierce: "So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else’s daughter can ? @iamcardib AW OKAY ! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your with. DISGUSTING"

@iamcardib replied: "Ya needs to stop with this already ! I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."