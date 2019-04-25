98.5 The Beat
Cardi B reacts to homemade Fiesta float
They were surprised that Cardi had responded
Univision,Apr 25, 2019 – 11:05 AM EDT
Local San Antonian, Lorie Frausto had honored rapper Cardi B with a Grammy themed float part of her company's Fiesta float parade. MCNA Dental throws an annual Fiesta competition that gets their workers in the seasonal spirit.
To Frausto's surprise after posting a video to Twitter, the real Cardi B replied "Omg where this at? This is so cute!"
Frausto had much excitement and had replied that this Fiesta is a San Antonio tradition.