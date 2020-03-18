Cardi B is looking for answers
Univision,Mar 18, 2020 – 05:24 PM EDT
Cardi B went to Instagram Live to express her frustration of social distancing and self-quarantining admid the coronavirus. Cardi even asked her followers if anyone works for the Pentagon to relese some information because she is losing her mind. She wants to get dressed up and go out.
WARNING: The video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised
Earlier this week, someone remixed a video of Cardi B's twitter rant of the virus.