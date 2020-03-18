null: nullpx
Cardi B is looking for answers

Mar 18, 2020 – 05:24 PM EDT

Cardi B went to Instagram Live to express her frustration of social distancing and self-quarantining admid the coronavirus. Cardi even asked her followers if anyone works for the Pentagon to relese some information because she is losing her mind. She wants to get dressed up and go out.

WARNING: The video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised



Earlier this week, someone remixed a video of Cardi B's twitter rant of the virus.


