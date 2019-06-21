Cardi B indicted by grand jury in strip club brawl

Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges in relations to the New York strip club brawl that happened back in August. The charges includes two felonies when Cardi B was arrested on ordering the attack on two bartenders, Jade and Baddie G that was intent to cause serious physical injury.

The two women claimed they were injured during the brawl when Cardi's squad was throwing bottles and chairs. Cardi B was arrested in October for the ordeal.

The grand jury indicted Cardi on 14 charges including the two felony charges. Other charges include, criminal solicitation, assault, misdemeanor reckless endangerment, conspiracy and harassment.

Cardi had rejected the plea deal that would have given her a conditional discharge in return for pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor. The problem is that she misstepped during the conditional period.

Cardi B carried on with her life and didn't seem a bit worried about the legal event that happened last night. Cardi attended ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills with Offset where she won Songwriter of the Year.