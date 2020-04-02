Cardi B hospitalized for stomach pains

Wednesday night, Cardi B said that she was experencing real bad pains in her stomach for the past four days. The female rapper went to the emergency room on Tuesday night and says that she is feeling "way better."

“Honestly cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for 4 days,” she told her nearly 11 million followers. “I went to the ER last night and I’m feeling way better.” in a now deleted tweet.

Cardi shared a photo of her hospital ID bracelet with the date of her visit on March 31. Despite the scare, she is in good spirits and continues to improve "Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain."

The tweets had been deleted and had some of her fans speculating if she had coronavirus, but Cardi didn't speak on that.



On April Fools day, she teased fans that she was going to release new music.