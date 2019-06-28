Cardi B goes on a dinner date with Jimmy Fallon
Univision,Jun 28, 2019 – 10:50 AM EDT
Nicki Minaj and Jimmy Fallon decided to go on a "dinner date" to Red Lobster. They both climbed into a pink stretch Hummer limo on their way to the restaurant. Jimmy Fallon confessed to Nicki that he never been to a Red Lobster. but Nicki said that she used to work at one. The two devour cheddar biscuits and Nicki explained on why she got fired.
Also, Nicki and Jimmy served unsuspecting guests food even tried kicking out people eating cheddar biscuits with a knife and fork.