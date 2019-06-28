Cardi B goes on a dinner date with Jimmy Fallon

Nicki Minaj and Jimmy Fallon decided to go on a "dinner date" to Red Lobster. They both climbed into a pink stretch Hummer limo on their way to the restaurant. Jimmy Fallon confessed to Nicki that he never been to a Red Lobster. but Nicki said that she used to work at one. The two devour cheddar biscuits and Nicki explained on why she got fired.