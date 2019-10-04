null: nullpx
EN VIVO
98.5 The Beat98.5 The Beat

Cardi B goes off regarding a recent interview

Nothing is held back
Oct 4, 2019 – 1:29 PM EDT

It looks like Cardi B is done with interviews and social media. The 26-year old rapper / mom was recently interviewed by entertainment show Access Hollywood and was asked how she handled being a rapper and a mother.

The mom of Kulture accused that the interview was chopped up to make it look like she was a "deadbeat" mom.

She went off on an Instagram TV post.




The video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.

B will probably not do another interview again and also vowed to delete her social media accounts due to negative press.

As for the interview on Access Hollywood, it appears that it has been removed.

But the internet always has a copy of what's been posted.

Advertisement
DefaultDefault

DefaultDefault