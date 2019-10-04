Cardi B goes off regarding a recent interview

It looks like Cardi B is done with interviews and social media. The 26-year old rapper / mom was recently interviewed by entertainment show Access Hollywood and was asked how she handled being a rapper and a mother.

The mom of Kulture accused that the interview was chopped up to make it look like she was a "deadbeat" mom.

She went off on an Instagram TV post.











The video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.

B will probably not do another interview again and also vowed to delete her social media accounts due to negative press.

As for the interview on Access Hollywood, it appears that it has been removed.