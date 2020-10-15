null: nullpx
Cardi B explains why she got back with Offset

She explains why
Oct 15, 2020 – 12:33 PM EDT
Cardi B just recently filed a divorce to her husband Offset. Now, Barti admitted on her Instagram live Tuesday that she was put in a difficult position.

"When people be saying I be doing s**t for attention, with this and that, no, I'm just a crazy b***h," she began. "One day I'm happy, the next day I wanna beat a n***a up... I just be starting to miss [him]… It’s hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no d***."

A full explaination is seen in the video near the 7:40 mark.

She even explained how a nude selfie was released to social media in the video.

WARNING: This video contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.


