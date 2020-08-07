Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion drop the music visuals to 'WAP'
The highly anticipated single is here
Univision,Aug 7, 2020 – 10:51 AM EDT
WAP just dropped at midnight Thursday and people are talking about it. In the music video, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion don't spare on the visuals. First the camera flys through a spinning statue into a flooding mansion filled with some interesting decor on the walls, where B and Stallion make their way into the hallway. The house is filled with some surprises, well let us not spoil it for you. Watch it below.
Also, Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalia are a few that made a cameo in WAP.
WARNING: The video below contains explicit graphics and language, viewer discretion advised.
