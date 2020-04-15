null: nullpx
Cardi B and Bernie Sanders spoke on Instagram live

Buckle up, Cardi has a story to tell with Uncle Bernie
Apr 15, 2020 – 01:01 PM EDT

On Tuesday, Cardi B had an interesting conversation with the Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Cardi has a reach of over 62 million followers during her quarantine interview.

While snacking on a mango, Cardi B said that she felt "so nasty, so unattractive" because the of the coronavirus and tells her fans that she did her nails to help uplift her spirits.

“I’ve been really sad because so many people around me have been going through a lot of sh*t,” said Cardi. “It’s hard to feel good when so many people around you is going through a lot of sh*t.” Cardi said to Bernie.

