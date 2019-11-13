Camila Cabello announces her stop in San Antonio
She's coming back to San Antonio
Univision,Nov 13, 2019 – 11:51 AM EST
This just in. Camila Cabello will be stopping at the AT&T Center during her Romance tour on August 11, 2020. Tickets will be going on sale for our listeners on November 20th at 10am using a special code that will be released on our social media pages.
Also, those who purchase tickets to the concert will also get a digital copy of her new album, Romance, that drops on December 6th.