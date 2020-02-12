Camila Cabello and Dababy star in 'My Oh My' music video

In the Dave Meyers directed this classic looking black and white music video, Camila Cabello joins Dababy in "My Oh My" music video. Camila stars as an actress who's frusterated with being cast in the same role over and over again before meeting film moguel who is played by Dababy.

The two cruise the streets of Hollywood before heading to a house party and partaking in a wild night out. At the end of the video, Dababy buys out Camila's contract before directing a big-budget film with Camila as the star.