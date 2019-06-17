C Glizzy hospitalized after being shot in the head

It has been reported that 16-year-old Christian Moore or better known by his rapper name, C Glizzy was shot this weekend.

The Florida native rapper was critally injured after suffering a gunshot to the head in Pompano Beach leaving a store. The teenager underwent surgery at Broward Health North removing the bullet from Glizzy's skull.

C Glizzy was affiliated with the late XXXTenacion who looked up to the rapper and posted several videos of them together dancing.

XXX was killed in an armed robbery one year ago in Florida. Authorities are trying to find the motive of why Glizzy was a target and trying to find who fire off the shots.