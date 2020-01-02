Bryson Tiller and Kendra Bailey welcome new baby
Jan 2, 2020
Parents Bryson Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey welcome their new bundle of joy Kelly Jade Tiller to the world. Bryson shared his special dad moment with his newborn on Instagram who was born on December 31st.
Bailey announced that she was pregnant in September. This will be Tiller's second child as he has a 6-year-old daughter named Harley with Markea Bivens.
Additionally, Tiller is expected to make an announcement regarding his long-awaited third album this year.