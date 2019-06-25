Breakdancing may become Olympic sport
Organizers of the Olympics took a step closer to make breakdancing an official sport of the 2024 games. The committee calls it "Breaking". The street dance competition will feature 16 athletes in each men's and women's category.
Univision,Jun 25, 2019 – 4:49 PM EDT
The International Olympic Committee members had formally taken requests from Paris officials in February. The Olympics board members had provisionally added breakdancing to the program that is pending a final decision in December of 2020.
Paris wants to add three others; skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing that will make the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo next year. All sports must prove themselves or be subjected to removal by Paris officials and/or the IOC board.