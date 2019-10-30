Boxing heats up inside the Alamodome on November 9th
Davies Entertainment is holding Alamo City Fight Night inside the Illusions Theater on Saturday, November 9th beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are on-sale at AlamoCityFightNight.com.
Univision,Oct 30, 2019 – 3:54 PM EDT
Davies Entertainment is holding Alamo City Fight Night inside the Illusions Theater on Saturday, November 9th beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are on-sale at AlamoCityFightNight.com.
Co-Main Events
WBC USNBC Championship Title Fights
- Eddie "The Hunter" Ortiz vs Alexis Camacho
- James Kirkland vs Jas Phipps
Undercards
- Daniel "Da Beast" Baiz vs (TBA)
- Benjamin "Blaxican" Whitaker vs (TBA)
- Eduardo "Thunder" Garza vs (TBA)
- Carlos "Silk" Villa vs (TBA)
- Jeffrey "The Enforcer" Stern vs (TBA)
- Selina "The Aztec Queen" Barrios vs (TBA)
- Brown Nevarez vs (TBA)
All ages require a ticket and clear bag policy will be in effect the date of the show.