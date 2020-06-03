Body of George Floyd to get a escort to Houston where he will be laid to rest

George Floyd's funeral will be held in his hometown of Houston.

Police Chief Art Acevedo stated Saturday while speaking to a crowd outside of Living Word Fellowship Church that he wants his police department to escort Floyd's body from Minneapolis in support of the family. The funeral will be on June 9th.

Acevedo said that "It's going to be a big deal for our city to bring him back home." said Acevedo to Don Lemon of CNN. "He's well-known, he's known by a lot of our officers."

"We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe," Acevedo continued." "We want to make sure that the family knows that we're here for them and we support them at this time."

"This is the same city that George Floyd grew up," said Mayor of Houston, Syvester Turner "And his body will be returning to this city -- to his city."

It was reported that Floyd Mayweather would be taking care of the funeral expenses for the family according to ESPN.

Floyd had left his beloved city of Houston a few years ago for a better life in Minnesota, according to a statement.