Blueface's quarantine music video shoot ends up in brawl

Rapper Blueface has been quarantining at home like the rest of us, however he choose to shoot a music video in his living room. Blueface invited several people over to his house and had shared behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot.

There were numberous amount of women in bikini's congregating close to each other before a massive brawl breaks out with punches being thrown.

The 23-year-old had posted video to his Instagram stories on Saturday, April 18 and Blueface was sporting his face mask.

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.





He’ll argue with me that this is not real. I will say ‘well have you been watching [the news]?’… I think a lot of youths don’t think they can be affected by [it]…

You’ve got to understand, I’m his manager. I don’t tell him what to do, I simply direct him and suggest to him what we’re gonna do.

And as a strong idol, Blueface should be setting the example for the youth to follow. But his reckless actions could be consequential.

Wack said that when he saw the video, he immediately called up Blueface but hasn't succeeded in reaching him yet. Wack wants to have "a serious conversation" with him in attempts to make him straight.

This is not okay.