Block Party to take over St. Paul Square June 8th

98.5 The Beat just announced that a big Block Party presented by Rock's Discount Vitamins -N- more hosted by The Breakfast Club's very own Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy on June 8th at St. Paul Square downtown San Antonio.

San Antonio's #1 station for hip-hop and R&B had announced performances by Yo Gotti, San Antonio's very own Ally Brooke and Yella Beezy along with other artists that weren't unveiled yet.

The first 1,000 tickets were priced at $10 just went on-sale at 10am Friday, April 26th at BlockPartySA.com.

VIP tickets are also on sale for $50 which includes VIP entrance off Commerce St., a private bar at Smoke and Depot 4, event t-shirt (distributed at event), and a dinner ticket provided at Smoke.