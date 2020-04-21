Birdman is paying rent for people in New Orleans

Birdman has answered the call to help people in distress by paying their rent.

The Cash Money Records founder is paying people's rent in uptown New Orleans near where he was raised, for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic's economic fallout.

“I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward,” he announced on Instagram.



Birdman called on the New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell in hand for her support for the cause as well as a local radio station.

New Orleans was rocked hard by the coronavirus with over 24,000 positive cases across the state alone. A stay-at-home order is in effect until April 30th.

On another note, Birdman is engaged to his longtime lover, Toni Braxton.