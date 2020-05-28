Birdman gave back to his community tremendously to help pay rent of hard working people

COVID-19 struck the city of New Orleans hard with illnesses and also was hit hard economically with the shutdown.

Cash Money Records founder Bryan "Birdman" Williams is giving back to his community in a big way with Ronald "Slim" Williams. Both have donated over $225,000 to the non-profit organization Forward Together New Orleans.

That money was used to the June rent for hundreds of subsizied tenants and families who are the most at need. Tenants that qualify will be notified and the money goes to the landlords of public housing.

Bryan states, “The legacy of Cash Money belongs to the city of New Orleans. There’s nothing more important to us than giving back to the brothers and sisters who live on those same streets we grew up on - from musicians to service workers to everyday working families. That’s what this label was always about.”

“New Orleans made us and is part of who we are,” says Ronald. “We are devastated that this pandemic is hitting our community there so hard and we are committed to doing what we can to help now and in the long term.”



