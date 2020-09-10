Big Sean premiere "Harder Than My Demons" on Tonight Show
Sep 10, 2020
Big Sean returns to television with the performance of "Harder Than My Demons" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Due to the pandemic, there was no live audience and Sean Don had the performance in his childhood living room joined by his crew from day one by his side.
After, he had a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon and revealed that he caught his father smoking with Wiz Khalifa and how Stevie Wonder ended up on his album.
