Big Sean is honoring Nipsey Hussle with "Deep Reverence" collab on 'Detroit 2'

Aug 25, 2020 – 10:24 AM EDT
Big Sean just announced that he just finished up his fifth studio album Detroit 2 and shared that it's releasing on September 4th.

Well, Big Sean just surprised all of his fans with a new single from the highly anticipated album and it features the late Nipsey Hussle.

Back in March, Detroit 2 was announced without a release date.

WARNING: The video below contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.


