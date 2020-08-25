Big Sean is honoring Nipsey Hussle with "Deep Reverence" collab on 'Detroit 2'
Univision,Aug 25, 2020 – 10:24 AM EDT
Big Sean just announced that he just finished up his fifth studio album Detroit 2 and shared that it's releasing on September 4th.
Well, Big Sean just surprised all of his fans with a new single from the highly anticipated album and it features the late Nipsey Hussle.
Back in March, Detroit 2 was announced without a release date.
WARNING: The video below contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.
