Big Sean and Travis Scott team up for 'Lithuania' music video

With "Lithuania" right off of Big Sean's new album DETROIT 2 that dropped on September 4th, Travis Scott is featured in the trippy video directed by Mike Carson giving it a big cinematic approach.

Both Sean Don and La Flame are trapped inside a hotel traversing through hallways, going up and down spiral staircases and riding in a trippy elevator under a watchful eye of two beautiful women. T Scott also seen in a garden maze giving off horror movie vibes.