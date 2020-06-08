Beyoncé talks to the class of 2020 graduates in commencement speech
"Continue to be the voice for the voiceless."
Univision,Jun 8, 2020 – 01:20 PM EDT
Beyoncé gives the class of 2020 a big commenecement speech in light of the events that the world is facing.
"Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the worlds know that Black Lives Matter," she said in an Instagram video. "The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today."
See the full 10 minute video below.