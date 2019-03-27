Beyoncè sings happy birthday to Diana Ross

Diana Ross just celebrated her 75th birthday at the Warwick in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The star studded affair included big names such as Gayle King, Robin Thicke, French Montana, Bette Midler , Debbie Allen, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Jay Z and Beyoncè!

There was one rule at the party, absolutely no phones. But everyone broke that rule when Beyoncè busted out the microphone to sing the "happy birthday" song to Diamond Diana.

"Thank you all. I am so blessed to have so many peoiple here to share this with me. I love you so much!" Diana Ross told her guests with much joy and excitement after Queen Bey wrapped up her singing.

Diana even expressed her blessing on Twitter.



