Beyoncè, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer drop "ALREADY" music video

Beyoncè, Shatta Wale, and Major Lazer bring us "ALREADY" straight from BLACK IS KING, a visual album from Beyoncè that features music from The Lion King: The Gift that dropped on August 1st.

"ALREADY" has been arguably one of the best songs on the visual album with it's vibrant dances and visual choreography that features dancers such as Papi Ojo. Beyoncè dancing is brilliant in different wardrobes from Ivorian-American designer Loza Maléombho.

With great enthusiasm, Shatta Wale expresses his grattitude for being included in this masterpiece.