Beyoncè releases new visual message music video "Brown Skin Girl"
Right from the The Lion King: The Gift (Deluxe Edition) album
Univision,Aug 24, 2020 – 12:47 PM EDT
Beyoncè just released Monday a brand new music video right from her Black Is King album that has an important message for theses trying times. Queen Bey wanted to represent all color of brown to remind that "we're all in this together and there's good reason to celebrate one another."
This new music video performed by Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy as well as SAINt JHN, WizKid for "Brown Skin Girl." The artsy visuals also have guests such as Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong'o. Beyoncè choose director Jenn Nkiru to represent "all different shades of brown and to film each woman in a regal light."
