Beyoncè one of many celebrities that participated in televised 'at home singalong'

Beyoncè made her television debut from her home during the Disney Family Sing-a-long Thursday on ABC.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to all of the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you," said Beyoncè before her at home performance.

"Please hold onto your families tight," she said at the end of her performance. "Please be safe. Don’t give up hope. We’re gonna get through this. I promise. God bless you." Beyoncè addressed her audience after singing "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.



Ariana Grande had also performed from her home singing "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Herclules. She even was her own choir! Impressive.