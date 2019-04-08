98.5 The Beat
Beyoncé 'Homecoming' documentary coming soon to online streaming service
April 17th
Univision,Apr 8, 2019 – 10:38 AM EDT
This morning (April 18) major streaming service Netflix just posted up a teaser video about a project titled "Homecoming". The project is focused on Beyoncé.
The documentry will be about Bey's epic performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The online streaming service posted up a poster with "Homecoming" against a yellow backdrop and April 17th release date yesterday.